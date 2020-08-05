SWARTZ, Ingrid L. of Sun City Center, FL, died July 30, 2020, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recorded U.S. deaths totaled 151,794 that day. She was 91 years old. Born in Bremen, Germany, November 15, 1928, Ingrid's WWII childhood was permeated by sadness and disruption. Yet, she was always known for her happy smile, and she cultivated a strong, pragmatic, joyfully optimistic and independent spirit. Ingrid was fluent in five languages and worked as a translator and typist in the Export/Import Office of Bremer Bank until her passion for world cultures and adventure brought her to New York as a 30th birthday gift to herself. Her two year work-study intention changed completely when she decided to stay in the U.S. and marry Air Force Reservist, John B. Swartz (USMA 1945). Devoted to her husband and children, Ingrid ensured a secure, rewarding and enthusiastic home life. She was a corporate wife, military wife, dedicated mother, appreciated neighbor and sincere friend. She loved to write stories, make music, play tennis, sew, bake and read. Ingrid's passion for silly jokes and unabashedly cheerful laughter was a mark of her joy, and her magnetic smile was genuine, radiating her unassuming and unparalleled natural beauty even more. Ingrid was thrilled to become a U.S. citizen, and vividly patriotic. She volunteered in her children's schools and at the family's church. In her later years, Ingrid was an enthusiastic NHL fan, complementing her longtime love for Wimbledon and Lakers basketball. Special memories for her children include singing along as Ingrid played acoustic guitar for them, exploring ocean tide pools together, and hosting the annual neighborhood New Year's Eve party. Ingrid is survived by her children, Susan, Randy (Ma Li) and Eric (Teri) Swartz; grandchildren, Cameron, Patrick, Erika and Mason Swartz; nephews and niece, Peter Greer, Michael and Karen Thiessenhusen; and cherished extended family. Ingrid was preceded in death by her husband, John Broomhall Swartz; parents, Gretchen Lübkemann, Magnus Heumann; sister and nephew, Irmgard and Peter Thiessenhusen. Ingrid joins her beloved husband, John, in eternal rest within the Friendship Garden at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Sun City Center, FL. A family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to: Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store