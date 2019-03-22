Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ione WICKHAM. View Sign

WICKHAM, Ione



89, of Floral City, FL passed away peacefully at Windsor of Gainesville March 19, 2019. Ione was born September 8, 1929 in Tampa, FL to Logan Heyl Moore and Katherine Skovboe. She was married to Harry E. Wickham for 70 plus years and had four children, Robert A. Wickham (Andrea) of Tallahassee, William A. Wickham (Brenda) of Tampa, Nancy E. Gibby (Gordon) of Gainesville, and Sarah E. Rausch (Tom) of Floral City. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Heather Kearney, Daniel Wickham, Joshua Wickham, Renee Wickham, Rebekah Wickham, Kaycee Mascio, Michael Gibby, Adam Wickham, Peter Gibby, and Matthew Gibby; along with 11 great-grandchildren. Ione grew up in Tampa, and was a devoted Christian wife and mother, and active in the Church. Her accomplishments were her family and the lives she touched throughout her life in her service to God. She never said an unkind word and was loved by all that knew her. She will be missed here on this earth but starts the rest of eternity within the gates of Heaven, which opened wide to welcome her home. Funeral services will be graveside at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, Wednesday, March 27, at 11:30 am, with a memorial service Thursday, March 28, at Carrollwood Baptist Church, 5395 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL. Visitation at 10:30 am, followed by the service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Carrollwood Baptist Church Mission Home.



