Ira Pearson

PEARSON, Ira "Rusty" 69, went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. He spent his childhood in Spearman, TX, but lost his father when he was only three years old. Ira moved to Florida in 11th grade and graduated from Northeast High in 1969. He worked at Florida Power and bought his first apartment complex at the age of 20, followed by other commercial properties, laundromats, and more residential units over the years. Ira loved fishing and fished the SKA Kingfishing circuit with his best friend, Jim Hasson; and brother-in-law, Randy Keys, winning several local tournaments including King of the Beach and evenutally the SKA National Championship in 1995. He was an avid diver, fisherman, and spearfisherman. He and his wife, Cheryl, loved traveling and took dive trips throughout the Caribbean and Central America. He also enjoyed snow skiing, lobstering, and scalloping yearly with close friends and family. During some of this time he also served the Lord at the men's Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for several years. Ira was genuinely one of the most generous and friendly people you would ever meet. He always smiled, had an encouraging word, spoke to everyone and remembered everything anyone told him. He loved the Lord, his family, and his many friends. He would go out of his way to help others no matter the cost to himself. He kept in touch with people he grew up with in Texas, his high school friends, his many fishing buddies and his Christian brothers at BSF. He was a man of integrity and honor. He was loved, admired and will be sorely missed by many people, especially his wife, Cheryl, of 40 years. In addition to Cheryl, Ira is survived by his sister, Melinda Hopper; daughter, April Pearson; granddaughter, Arwen Renner, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. His ashes will be scattered in two places, the first at one of his favority dive spots in the Gulf and the second at his father's gravesite outside of Spearman, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer a condolence to Ira's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.