RHODES, Ira H. "Dusty" as he was known to everyone, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Nov. 13, 1946. Dusty proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he continued to expand his knowledge and passion for anything mechanical. In 1972, Dusty and his young family found their way to a marine mechanics dream, St. Petersburg, Florida. He founded and for 45 years operated a successful business, Bay Marine Mechanical, with his two sons. Dusty will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery and is survived by his wife, Debra; sister, Mary; sons, Bill and Tim; daughter, Natalie; and grand-daughter, Hillary. His children invite all who knew and cared for Dusty to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 10 from 2-5 pm at the VFW Post 4256 located in Madeira Beach.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019