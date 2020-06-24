Ira Van VOLLENHOVEN

Van VOLLENHOVEN, Ira A. passed away June 5, 2020 at the age of 59. Ira was born in Melbourne, Florida to Edmund H. and Ida "Leah" Van Vollenhoven. Ira was employed as a social worker with the Hillsborough County Public School system. He loved working with his colleagues and making a difference in the lives of the students. He was known for his intellect, sense of humor and intense loyalty to his friends and family. Ira was preceded in death by his mother, Ida and father, Edmund. He is survived by his sister, Esther Bethke (Steve); brother, Joel Van Vollenhoven (Paula); nieces, Sammie and Jackie; nephews, Edmund and Joshua; his beloved dog, Nathan; and countless other friends. Ira was a presence who made people laugh, and he will surely be missed by anyone who ever had the good fortune of being around him. A service is tentatively set at the Fountainhead Memorial Park, Palm Bay, Florida, October 11, 2020 at 11 am.



