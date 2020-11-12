VAUGHN Irby Faxon passed away at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 75 with his loving wife and stepson by his side after a long battle with heart disease. Irby was born in Nashville, TN and the family moved to Tampa when he was a young boy. He later moved to Kennewick, WA. A Vietnam Veteran and long-time employee at the Department of Labor and Industries in Olympia, Washington, he will always be remembered for being what some would say "too smart for his own good." He will also be remembered for his intense love of music, his amazing knack for puns, and his constant commentary on the quirks of the English language. He was kind-hearted and made friends everywhere he went. Most of all, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family. He is survived by his lovely wife Tonette Vaughn, his children and step-children, Jeff Weitzel, Mary Lou Sandler, David Salang, Daniel Vaughn, and Jennifer Vaughn; his grandsons, Jacob and Orin Vaughn; his nieces, Laura Doughty and Cyndi Edwards; and cousins, Janice Jarvis and Alan Ward. He was given just a few months to live over two years ago. But, stubborn fella that he was, he hung on for as long as he could. He will be greatly missed and loved always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store