Irene ADICKAS
ADICKAS, Irene Ann 76, of St. Pete Beach, passed away September 6, 2020 at Bayfront Medical Center. Born in Kaunas, Lithuania and raised in Chicago, Illinois she graduated from Elmhurst College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vladas and Anna Petravicius. Irene is survived by her loving husband, Ksaveras; her children, John and Shawna Adickas, Janina and Vytas Spokas; and her grandchildren, Abigail, Aleksas, Mason and Caden. Irene was a retired school teacher from Bensenville School District, in Illinois. As a lifetime member of the International Lithuania Club, Irene was passionate about her local club, and was diligent in her club duties. She was the founding member of the Lithuanian American Tidbits Facebook page that had a global following. But most of all she was a devoted wife, caring mother, doting grandmother and loyal friend. Irene will surely be missed. Irene's Celebration of Life service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 11 am, at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.beachmemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Beach Memorial Chapel
Beach Memorial Chapel
301 COREY AVE
St Pete Beach, FL 33706
7273605577
