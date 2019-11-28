AGUAYO, Irene Elizabeth 94, of Tampa was called to Heaven on November 13, 2019. Born in New York, she moved to Florida in 1958. She loved life, her family and always had a smile. Her favorite things to do were to travel, spend time with her family and go to the casino. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Angel "Ralph" Aguayo; her brothers, Billy, Arthur, Albert and Howard. Survivors are her twin brother, Edward Benson of Tampa; sisters, Dorothy Salvino of Montgomery, AL and Patricia Rohrback of Simi Valley, CA; children, Robert (Linda) Hales, Diane (Tom) Bellante, Laura Hales (John), Vincent (Kim) Aguayo, Michael Aguayo, Urania Wynperle, and Maria Aguayo, all of Tampa; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. There will be a Celebration of Life at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, MacDill Chapel, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa FL 33609, Saturday, December 7, 2019. Gathering of friends and family starting at 2 pm, with service at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019