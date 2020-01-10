|
|
ANDREWS, Irene Elizabeth (Lopez) "Suggie" born in Ybor City, Tampa February 28, 1939, passed away at Tampa General Hospital January 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer; and her son-in-law, Christian DeStefanis. She was prede- ceased by her parents and brother. Irene was a graduate of the University of Florida. She taught school here in Tampa, in France, and the Panama Canal Zone. She married Cpt. Richard Andrews in the Canal Zone in 1969. Irene loved her children, her pets, traveling, and entertaining family and friends at dinner. She had a big heart and helped those less fortunate. Visitation will be at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North, Armenia Ave., between 6 and 8 pm, on Monday, January 13. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am, at Centro Espanol Cemetery, at 21st Ave. and 26th St. in Ybor City. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside services should meet directly at the cemetery. Currently the cemetery is under renovation so footing is a bit difficult. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020