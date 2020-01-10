Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Centro Espanol Cemetery
21st Ave. and 26th St.
Ybor City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Andrews


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Andrews Obituary
ANDREWS, Irene Elizabeth (Lopez) "Suggie" born in Ybor City, Tampa February 28, 1939, passed away at Tampa General Hospital January 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer; and her son-in-law, Christian DeStefanis. She was prede- ceased by her parents and brother. Irene was a graduate of the University of Florida. She taught school here in Tampa, in France, and the Panama Canal Zone. She married Cpt. Richard Andrews in the Canal Zone in 1969. Irene loved her children, her pets, traveling, and entertaining family and friends at dinner. She had a big heart and helped those less fortunate. Visitation will be at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North, Armenia Ave., between 6 and 8 pm, on Monday, January 13. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 am, at Centro Espanol Cemetery, at 21st Ave. and 26th St. in Ybor City. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside services should meet directly at the cemetery. Currently the cemetery is under renovation so footing is a bit difficult. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now