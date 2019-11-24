BILAS, Irene Faye 80, formerly of New Port Richey, FL, slipped peacefully away in the early morning of November 2, 2019. Irene was born in Uniontown, PA and raised in Akron, OH. Irene and husband, Joseph Bilas, moved to New Port Richey, FL in 1990 where she resided until 2017. She is survived by her sister; brother; five children; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bilas and her parents, Donald and Adda Shaffer.There are no funeral services planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are paid forward to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019