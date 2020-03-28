CAPUTO, Irene (Sotire) 86, passed away March 18, 2020. She was born March 2, 1934. Irene was the daughter of William and Frances Sotire. Her parents immigrated from Mitilini, Greece in 1928. They settled in Stamford, CT, where Irene was born and raised. She was educated at Stamford High, it was there, she met her high school sweetheart, Antonio Caputo. They courted for several years, and married in 1957. She was a homemaker, until she returned to workforce in 1967. She was happiest working at the Ferguson Library, in Stamford. Books were always near and dear to her heart. After retirement in 1993, Tony and Irene trekked south, settling in Clearwater, FL. There, she spent sunny times with Tony and friends, living at On Top of the World. Irene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tony; her three children, Michele, Anthony and Carolyn; Carolyn's husband, Lou Saracco; and her grandson, Nicholas Saracco; sister, Mary Zis, of Westford, MA; her sister-in-law, Rose Caputo; and brother-in-law, Richard Del Vecchio both of Stamford, CT; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to and/or volunteer at your local library.

