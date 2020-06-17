Irene CUFFIE

CUFFIE, Irene 82, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned June 10, 2020. She worked as a cook for 41 years at the Pinellas Point Nursing Home. She is survived by her mother, Frankie McRae; two daughters, Asalean Madison (Andrew) and Argenia Cuffie; two sons, Richard Cuffie and Andre Cuffie; brother, Milton (Maggie) Busby; five grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Maurice, Cedric, and Chris; a host of great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.