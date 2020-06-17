Irene CUFFIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUFFIE, Irene 82, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned June 10, 2020. She worked as a cook for 41 years at the Pinellas Point Nursing Home. She is survived by her mother, Frankie McRae; two daughters, Asalean Madison (Andrew) and Argenia Cuffie; two sons, Richard Cuffie and Andre Cuffie; brother, Milton (Maggie) Busby; five grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Maurice, Cedric, and Chris; a host of great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved