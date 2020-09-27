Irene CUFFIE

CUFFIE, Irene 82 of St. Petersburg, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born in Eutaw, Alabama on January 5, 1938 and move to Ocala, FL in 1958. She worked as a cook at the Coffee Kettle and Ramada Inn for a total of 25 years. She moved to St. Petersburg and married Richard Cuffie Sr. in 1978. He was her "Sugar" the love of her life and preceded her in death July 6 2017. In St. Petersburg she worked as a cook for 36 years at the Pinellas Point Nursing Home. The food she prepared was not only delicious but pleasing to the eye and beautifully presented. So much so that many patients after being served would say "Ms. Irene is in the kitchen" When she passed away on June 10, 2020 she was survived by her mother Frankie Lean McRae, whom was 99 years old, but sadly she passed away July 12, 2020. Irene is survived by two daughters, Asalean Madison (Andrew) and Argenia Cuffie; two sons, Richard Cuffie Jr. and Andre Cuffie; brother, Milton Busby (Maggie); five grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Maurice, Cedric, and Chris; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends and coworkers, many of whom she considered family. Several of her nephews she raised as "Sons" and they regarded as a "Mother." Irene was a strong, hard-working, self-sacrificing, and extremely generous woman. She was 82 years young. She was beautiful inside and outside, lively and energetic, with a pep in her step. She had a wonderful hope for the future because she believed Jesus words when he said to one of the men on a torture stake next to him "You will be with me in paradise " (Luke 23:43). Our hearts are broken, But memories and good times soothe and comfort us, together with the promise of a paradise where there will be no more death. (Rev 21:4). She Will Be Deeply Missed. We invite you to leave your comments and condolences on the online guestbook.



