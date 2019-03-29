BURNS, Irene Dodson
On Monday, March 25, 2019 our beloved mother passed away at the age of 94. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, March 10, 1925. She joins her husband, James S. Burns. Survived by Lee Slater, Robert J. Burns (Karen) and Janet Wannstedt (David); along with seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Pam, Jessica; and a nephew, Jimmy Montgomery (Connie). Her life was filled with faith, love of her family, goodness to others, a wonderful sense of humor, and a 4 o'clock martini. We ask in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to: The Hospice of South Florida, 2675 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019