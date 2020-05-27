Irene Koutelas
KOUTELAS, Irene Smolios 89, of Tarpon Springs, died May 23, 2020. She is survived by her son, Manuel (Janet); three grandchildren, Emmanuel, Irene, and John; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Anna, Madison, Spencer, Tabitha, and Morgan; siblings, Charles Smolios, Anna (Manuel) Ioannidis, and Sevasti (George) Galoozis; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, George; brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Joyce Smolios; and her brother-in-law, Mike Kouskoutis. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Choir in memory of Irene. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
