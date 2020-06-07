Irene LANGWORTHY
LANGWORTHY, Irene T. of Largo, FL, a career military wife and homemaker, 20 years distinguished career as Office Manager at Service Merchandise, passed away June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Langworthy; and her daughter, Donna K. Langworthy. She is survived by her children, Harold W. Langworthy II (Laura), Cheryl L. Hartley (Mark), and Tammy M. Pursser (Timothy); her sister, Alice Ingram, and two brothers, William Johnson and Barry Johnson; her eight grandchildren, Ed Langworthy (Amy), Racheal Kile, Mark Hartley II (Laura), Joseph Burch (Brittany), Chris Pursser (Jennifer), H.W. (Trey) Langworthy III (Stacey), Ashley Burch, Michael Langworthy (Ailene), Chrissy Nales, Thomas J. (TJ) Burch. Irene is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

