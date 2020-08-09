1/
Irene LEVIN
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
LEVIN, Irene J. 92, succumbed to the COVID lockdown July 30, 2020. Irene was born Josepha Weil in Duchov, CZ August 28, 1927 to Kamil and Irena Weil. Her father, Kamil, died shortly before the Nazi invasion of the Sudetenland, CZ in 1938. When Irene came to the United States in 1947, she adopted the name of her beloved mother, who perished at Bergen-Belsen. Irene married Joseph Levin in 1949, living in Hammond, IN for 40 years. The Levin's retired to Oldsmar, FL in 1989, where Irene was an active Hadassah Life Member and one of the contributors to the 1997 creation of the Tampa Bay Holocaust Museum and Education Center in St. Petersburg, FL. Shortly after Joseph's passing in 2017, Irene relocated to Mason, OH, to live near her daughter's family. She is survived by her children, Jack K. Levin of Northbrook, IL, Susan and Michael Stein of Highland Park, IL, and Ruth and George Barnett of Maineville, OH; grandchildren, Ira and Ronald (Rebecca) Barnett, Harrison, Emily, and Zachary Stein; great-grandsons, Maxwell and Joshua Barnett. No funeral was held. Memorial donations may be made to the Holocaust and Humanity Center, 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH. 45203. Curlew Hills Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
or

