DiMARIANO, Irene Marie



passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and we lost a good one -- a wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Irene was born in Conemaugh, PA on May 8, 1929 to Michael and Mary (Pasternak) Medvecky; and had three younger brothers, Richard, John, and George Medvecky, who now live in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire respectively. Irene married Eugene DiMariano in 1953 and made their home in Methuen, MA, where they raised three children, now adults, David, of Stratham, NH, Mary Diane Bobola, of Derry, NH, and Eugene Jr. of Palm Harbor, FL. The family also enjoyed summers at Beaver Lake in Derry, NH. In addition to their children, Irene and Gene also have six grandchildren, Nicole, Gabrielle, and Dominic DiMariano in California, and Cassandra, Jennifer, and Michael Bobola in New Hampshire; along with two step-grandchildren, Casi in South Dakota and Olivia in Colorado. After retiring, Irene and Gene headed south to Palm Harbor, FL where they enjoyed memberships at Tarpon Woods, Dunedin and Clearwater Country Clubs. Irene was an avid reader and in her spare time also enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, crafting, knitting, trips to the casino, and word games. Arrangements for cremation have been made with the Neptune Society. No public memorial services are planned.

