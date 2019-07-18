Irene ROBINSON

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church
955 20th St.
Lawson, FL
Obituary
ROBINSON, Irene

87, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home July 10, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Joe Howard, Benjamin Reid, Anthony Robinson; daughters, Jessie Smith, Patricia Jukes (Otis), and Julie Stott; 20 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Friday July 19, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church 955 20th St.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
