ROBINSON, Irene
87, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home July 10, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Joe Howard, Benjamin Reid, Anthony Robinson; daughters, Jessie Smith, Patricia Jukes (Otis), and Julie Stott; 20 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Friday July 19, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church 955 20th St.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019