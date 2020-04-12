SMITH, Irene Grace Dunn 82, passed away April 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born Sept 7, 1937, in Norwich, NY to parents, Edria and William Dunn. A 1955 graduate of St. Pete High School, she returned to New York State, married, and was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her four children. In later years, she enjoyed a long and successful career with Humana in Tampa. She is preceded in death by her son, Bobby; sister, Jane; brothers, Bill, and Bob. Lovingly known as Mom, Gramma, and Smith, she leaves behind her daughters, Laura (Rick), Lesley (Mike), Becki; namesake granddaughter, Solae Grace; brother, Tom (Elinor); her cherished cat, Gracie; nieces, nephews and friends. She will be remembered as a kind, devoted mother and grandmother, who always put the needs of others in front of her own. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crossword puzzles, boardgames; and relaxing with a goodbook, a bag of potato chips and a diet coke. She loved the color blue, the beach, shopping, road trips, and holidays, especially Christmas. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She volunteered many years at Suncoast Hospice and other organizations, and generously donated to . A life celebration will be planned. R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020