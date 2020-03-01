TEINE, Irene age 84, of South Pasadena, passed away on February 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Horst; daughter, Denise Teine of Largo; brother, Richard, and sisters, Martha and Gertrude, all of Germany; brother-in-law, Udo and sister-in-law, Sandra, both of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Windzio. There will be a visitation on March 5 from 11 am-12 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020