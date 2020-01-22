|
THIEL, Irene M. of Palm Harbor, Florida joined her loved ones in Heaven December 30, 2019. Irene was born in the Bronx, NY November 16, 1919 and just recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She and her husband, Bill were married for 64 years and raised their family in Hyde Park, NY. She thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker. Eventually they headed South to Florida where they traveled together and often took their grandchildren camping in their RV. They enjoyed retirement together. She loved to sew and bake delicious goodies. Irene took pride in being a loyal and loving wife, mother, and then grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all of those who loved her sweet, kind, soul. Her son, Bill Jr. in 2000 and her husband, Bill Sr. in 2004, preceded Irene in death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Thiel of Alameda, CA, along with Bill and Kathleen's children, Kristin, Martin, and John (Laura) all of Alameda, CA, Daniel (Tevah) of Ann Arbor, MI and Phu Tran of Lake Worth, FL. Also surviving are her daughters, Marianne Graziano of Upton, MA along with her children, Jay (Ellen) of Deer Park, NY, Tony (Sue) of Colleyville, TX and Susan (Erik) also of Upton, MA and Irene Tobin of Palm Harbor, FL along with her daughter, Kendra Pilson (Matt) also of Palm Harbor, FL. GG will also be missed by her loving great-grandchildren, Dallas Thiel, Willa Thiel, Victoria Tran, Ryan and Justin Graziano, Zachary (Becka), Olivia and Max Graziano, Katie and Kenny Saue, and Justin, Kalyn, and Lyndsay Bradley. Services are being held Saturday, January 25, at 11 am at Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs, FL, followed by an inurnment ceremony, where she will be peacefully put to eternal rest by her husband's side Monday, January 27 at 10 am at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL. Dobies Funeral Home/Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020