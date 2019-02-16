BATH, Iris
of Clearwater, passed away peacefully Feb. 12, 2019 in Hospice at the age of 93. She has joined her soul mate of 73 years, Ray in heaven as well as her son, Jerry and daughter, Shirley. Iris was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She leaves behind her two surviving daughters, Debbie and Donna; her six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and remembered always.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019