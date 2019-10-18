|
BERNSTEIN, Iris Born May 28, 1929 to Celia and Mark Denton, Iris Bernstein passed away October 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Iris valued education and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hunter College in New York City in 1950. After a short career working in the garment industry, she married and devoted her life to her family, which was most dear to her. Iris' life was defined by her courage and indomitable will, which gave her the strength and tenacity to live a long, happy and blessed life. She loved travel and classical music, with a special affection for the French Horn. The Principle French Horn Chair of the Florida Orchestra is named for her. Iris was the remaining member from a family of seven siblings; and is survived by her loving husband, and best friend for over 65 years, Alvin Bernstein; three children, Bruce and his wife, Becky, Andrew, and Stuart and his wife, Barbara;and two grandchildren, Charles and Jacob. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 pm at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 West Swann Avenue, Tampa. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Orchestra, Congregation Schaarai Zedek or the . Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019