GARRISON, Iris Queen Sawyer 91, of St. Petersburg, died November 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; her six children, Jack Jr., Rick, Gaye Lee (Bill), Patricia, Diane (Dennis), Nancy (Dan); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother. Services will be at 1 pm, on Dec 14 at Central Christian Church in St. Petersburg where she was a member since 1971 and taught Sunday School and worked in the preschool. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to her church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019