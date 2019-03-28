Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LONG, Iris Moore



of Brandon, passed away March 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC, September 11, 1930 to Ernest W. Moore, Sr. and Kathleen James Moore. She married Thomas Glenn Long, Jr., June 30, 1951 in Rockingham, NC. She was a homemaker and lifelong member of the Baptist church where she served in various leadership roles. She lovingly and faithfully lived her entire life to serve God and her family. Iris is survived by four children, Greg, Marcia (Gary), John and Steve (Cindy); two brothers, Bill (Sylvia) and Brent (Linda); three grandchildren, Gary (Kelli), Lori (Roger) and Krissy (T.C.); and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Gary. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Thomas Glenn Long, III and James Alan Long. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church of Brandon. Visitation will begin at 10 am with the funeral service starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Brandon.

LONG, Iris Mooreof Brandon, passed away March 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC, September 11, 1930 to Ernest W. Moore, Sr. and Kathleen James Moore. She married Thomas Glenn Long, Jr., June 30, 1951 in Rockingham, NC. She was a homemaker and lifelong member of the Baptist church where she served in various leadership roles. She lovingly and faithfully lived her entire life to serve God and her family. Iris is survived by four children, Greg, Marcia (Gary), John and Steve (Cindy); two brothers, Bill (Sylvia) and Brent (Linda); three grandchildren, Gary (Kelli), Lori (Roger) and Krissy (T.C.); and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Gary. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Thomas Glenn Long, III and James Alan Long. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church of Brandon. Visitation will begin at 10 am with the funeral service starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Brandon. Funeral Home Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview

6919 Providence Road

Riverview , FL 33578

(813) 677-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close