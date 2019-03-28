LONG, Iris Moore
of Brandon, passed away March 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC, September 11, 1930 to Ernest W. Moore, Sr. and Kathleen James Moore. She married Thomas Glenn Long, Jr., June 30, 1951 in Rockingham, NC. She was a homemaker and lifelong member of the Baptist church where she served in various leadership roles. She lovingly and faithfully lived her entire life to serve God and her family. Iris is survived by four children, Greg, Marcia (Gary), John and Steve (Cindy); two brothers, Bill (Sylvia) and Brent (Linda); three grandchildren, Gary (Kelli), Lori (Roger) and Krissy (T.C.); and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Gary. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Thomas Glenn Long, III and James Alan Long. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church of Brandon. Visitation will begin at 10 am with the funeral service starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Brandon.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019