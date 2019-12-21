Iris Roth

Service Information
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33707
(727)-408-6651
Obituary
ROTH, Iris Deborah On Dec. 18, 2019, Iris Deborah Roth, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 74. Debbie was born June 5, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Jacob and Stella Weiner. On August 29, 1965, she married Philip Roth. They raised three sons, Jeffrey, Michael, and Richard. Debbie is survived by her husband, Philip; their three sons and their wives, Annette, Monica, and Tracey; six grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Kyle, Courtney, Breanna, and Joseph; sister, Rosalie and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Sunday, December 23, 2019, at 1 pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 12905 Wild Acres Rd. Largo, FL 33773. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Israel in Debbie's name. http://usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center/. David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019
