WHITE, Iris McDowell
was born Oct. 26, 1932 in Tampa, FL and went home Thursday, May 16, 2019.Iris was a wonderful wife, mother, Memaw, sister, daughter and friend to all. She was a proud alum of Jefferson High School c/o 1950. She worked several places over the years and retired from Aetna. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, reading, doing puzzles, the Smoky Mountains, Anna Maria Island and especially spending time with her beloved family. Preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years, Evan White Sr.; her parents, Buster and Grace McDowell; in-laws, Jim and Hallie White; her dear sister, Frieda Graham; and baby granddaughter, Celine White. Survivors include sons, Evan Jr., Robbie (Yvonne), Ronnie (Kim); grandsons, Evan III, Kenny (Jaimie); great-grandchildren, Makayla, Kenny Jr. and Owen; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty and Jack Coyle, Jay and Pat Stark, Mary Beckett, Agnes Echols and Barbara Stover; and many more friends. We love you and you will live in our hearts forever. A Memorial visitation will be at Holloway Funeral Home, 112 S. Bayview Blvd., Oldsmar, FL, Saturday, June 8, 1-4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019