ROBINSON, Irita 53, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on October 11, 2019. She is survived by her son, Robert Martin; daughter, Samiya Martin; brothers, Gregory (Darlene), Walter, Corzell, and Anthony; sisters, Stephanie, Victoria, Lucille (James), Janice, and Minnie Jewell (Derek); grandchildren, Brian Amison Jr., Amiyah Amison, and Robert Martin III. Visitation will be held Friday 3-7 with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday October 26, 9 am at Moore's Chapel A.M.E. Church, 3037 Fairfield Ave. S. Lawson F.H. (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019