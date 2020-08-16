Irma DONAHOE

DONAHOE, Irma 88, passed Aug. 8, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Raised in Stearns, KY, she attended Georgetown College. She moved to Miami where she taught High School; then to St. Petersburg in 1962. Very active in her community: St. Pete City Theater, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Garden Manor II, member of book clubs and a docent at Museum of Fine Arts. She had a love of music and was a classical pianist. Later years she lived at Peterborough Apts where she formed a Writers Club publishing a book of residents work. She is survived by her children, Lisa, Lynne and Geoffrey; and son-in-law, Domenic. She always said her "Favorite job was being a mother".



