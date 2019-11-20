MITCHELL, Irma Lee 84, originally of Tampa, passed away peacefully at home in Jackson, Tennessee on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, November 22, at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. Visitation for family and friends will be at 2 pm, with a graveside service at 3 pm. Mrs. Mitchell was a loving wife, a mother of three sons, and a retired Teacher's Aid, having served 20 years at Charmante Elementary School in South Tampa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Reddick Newman; two sons, Warren Douglas Mitchell and Kenneth William Mitchell, all of Tampa; a brother, Carl Joseph Newman Jr. of Madison, Wisconsin; and a sister, Elsie Mae Newman Baird, of Rogersville, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, SMSgt (ret.) Warren O. Mitchell, who also retired as a Lieutenant with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department. She is also survived by one of her sons, C. Ben Mitchell, PhD and his wife, Nancy Burger Mitchell, of Jackson, Tennessee; two sisters, Bettie Louise Elizabeth Newman Armstrong of Dalton, Georgia and Dorothy Ruth Newman Chavez of Deland, Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, ATTN: Development, 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607. Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance, please call (813) 626-3161.

