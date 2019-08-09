Irma VAN DYKE (1928 - 2019)
Obituary
VAN DYKE, Irma F. 91, died unexpectedly August 5, 2019. She was born in Nurnberg, Germany, 1928. The daughter of Michael and Maria Fuchs (pronounced Fox), she was a model while attending college to become an artist. She met a U.S. Army soldier, Jack Van Dyke, in Germany and they married. They came to the United States to live in New York. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was predeceased by daughter, Barbara Hanley; grandson, Michael Hanley and great-granddaughter, Aliviana Hanley Stirling. No services are to be held.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019
