Irmgard GEARY
GEARY, Irmgard Rossmann passed away October 11, 2020 in Tampa, FL with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Geary. Irma was born in Germany, April 8, 1933. Irma married Bob, who was stationed at Lindsey AFB near Wiesbaden, Germany. She worked at Westinghouse and retired with Maas Brothers/Macy's, but her most loved job was as a mother. She raised six children, who loved her dearly. She was an angel on earth who always put others first. She is survived by six children, Patty Allen (Phil), JoAnn Moore (Steve), Cheryl Stoker (Mark), Thomas Geary, Richard Geary (Cathy), and Penny Rhoades (Michael); eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed here on earth, but heaven has a new angel. A private family memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice of Tampa, FL, in her memory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
