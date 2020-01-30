Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isa MUSHAHWAR. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

MUSHAHWAR, Isa K. PhD retired Distinguished Research Fellow, died at the age of 88 at home surrounded by his loving family on January 25, 2020. Isa was born in on November 15, 1931 in Ramallah, Palestine to Khamis and Hilaneh Mushahwar. His undergraduate training was obtained in 1952 at The American University of Beirut where he graduated with commendation. He also earned a bachelor's degree from American International College of Springfield, MA in 1959, a master's degree from Oklahoma State University in 1961, and his PhD in Biochemistry from Indiana University in 1968. In 1993, he was the speaker at A.I.C graduation ceremonies, and awarded an Honorary degree in Science. In 1962, Isa married Mary Louise Cowden, whom he met in graduate school at Oklahoma State University. In 1974 Dr. Mushahwar joined Abbott Laboratories Diagnostics Division where he developed many diagnostic tests for several hepatitis viruses, upper respiratory, congenital, and STDs. During the Nineties, he directed the Viral Discovery Group that identified and characterized three new flaviviruses, namely GB Virus A, B, and C, several new hepatitis E virus genotypes, and hepatitis B surface antigen mutants. He was the editor of three books and a Series Editor of 13 Perspectives in Medical Virology books. He has published over 180 articles in major scientific journals and over 40 books and chapters. He has been the invited speaker at many national and international scientific meetings and was a member of many prestigious scientific organizations. Dr. Mushahwar is survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Stephen and Mark; grandsons, Stephen and Michael; and granddaughter, Marisa, all of St. Petersburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PCRF, PO Box 1926, Kent, OH 44240. Please sign the guestbook at

