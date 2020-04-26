Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac NUNAMAKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NUNAMAKER, Isaac passed away at the age of 19 in Boca Raton, FL, where he was a freshman at Florida Atlantic University. A life-long resident of Tampa, he was a 2019 graduate of Plant High School. As the starting quarterback, he led the 2016 JV Panthers to a one loss season and was also the only sophomore to make the 2017 varsity football team. He learned volumes from Coach Weiner and loved the camaraderie of his incredible teammates. Isaac was born to Melissa, predeceased; and James Nunamaker. He is survived by his father; his siblings, Meshia, Hannah, and Jamey; his paternal grandparents, Enid and William Nunamaker; maternal grandmother, Kathi Carlson; paternal uncles and loving mentors, Kenneth (Altanta) and John (Seminole) Nunamaker; his maternal uncle John Samuel (Aunt Kelly) Carlson, Jr (Tampa); his maternal aunts, Lora Hering (Seminole), Debbie Ross; and uncle Rick, Elliott City, MD, Rebecca Carlson (Lutz); special cousins, Michael, David, Naiya, and Cody Carlson; Matthew and Michael Ross; Candice Carlson; Erika Spotle, and Justin Hering. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Rev. John Samuel Carlson. His life-long friends were Mr. Jack, Mr. Norman, Ms. Sarah, Ms. Pam, and Ms. Josie and Keme. Isaac loved unconditionally and was loved. We thank God for the time we had with him. He was a fun loving, handsome young man, quick with a mischievous smile and sincere laugh. He was an avid fisherman and always had his gear ready. His favorite places were the Skyway and Gandy bridges and Fort De Soto Park. Isaac loved his parents, and missed his mother every day since her death on Aug. 26, 2015, his bible, God, and all of His creatures, especially his best buddy, Shelby and furry cousins Grace, Cody, and Riley. Some of his favorite experiences were family trips to Daytona Beach, Atlanta and Olean NY, meeting relatives along the way. He visited Niagara Falls, where he walked into Canada. He loved the great outdoors and had dreams of visiting Alaska. He also loved the sights and sounds of the holidays, especially the smell of a fresh cut Christmas tree. We want to thank the many people who touched his life, The Covenant Life Church family; the staff at USF Health (Dr. Howard, Dr. Kulik, and Chris); Chrysalis (Dr. Davis, his counselors Lyndsey and Jimmie B); the wonderful people at Hospice and Circle of Love. At Plant High School, Ms. Schardt, Ms. Mosley and Ms. Hoke. Thank you Denise, Alyssa and Melanie for great times Isaac cherished. Isaac was a teenager trying to find his way into adulthood. He looked forward to his college years at the beautiful FAU campus. Thanks to Samieca Morgan, Alex Thompson, and Laurie, the First Generation Program, CAPS, Financial Aid, and Housing for all their help during Isaac's time there. Thank you old and new friends for the kind and loving condolences. They lift us up. We are brokenhearted to have lost this kind and loving soul at such a young age. But we know it's God's plan. Isaac, you made us all proud. We love and miss you. Rest in peace.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020

