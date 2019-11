Send Flowers Obituary

Isabel Capitano It has been two years and missing you does not get any easier, but we are learning. We know that you are looking down on us and guiding us through. Keeping us in the light of what is to come. The beautiful memories of the times we have spent together makes us smile, only until the moment when they eventually remind us that you are no longer here. We love you, Mom. Love Dad and Family

Isabel Capitano It has been two years and missing you does not get any easier, but we are learning. We know that you are looking down on us and guiding us through. Keeping us in the light of what is to come. The beautiful memories of the times we have spent together makes us smile, only until the moment when they eventually remind us that you are no longer here. We love you, Mom. Love Dad and Family Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close