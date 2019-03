Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Gabriela CORTEZ. View Sign

CORTEZ, Isabel Gabriela



died at the age of 91, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 peacefully at her home. Isabel was born in 1927 in Tampa, FL where she lived all her life. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 72 years, George Cortez, in 2018 at age 92. Isabel loved good food and socializing in the community of Princess Martha with her friends. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a great cook. She loved having family over to eat her delicious Spanish food. She will be loved and missed by her daughter, Irene Radcliff; son, Terry Cortez and his wife, Shirley; granddaughter, Denice "Dennie" Sickles and her husband, Rob; grandsons, Bryan Radcliff, Larry Cortez and his wife, Claire; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Connor, Landon, Michael, Liam, and Lauren. At Isabel's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 3217 W. Price Ave., Tampa, FL 33611.