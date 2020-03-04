GIDDINGS, Isabel Mary was born on January 5, 2009 and went with her beloved Jesus on February 28, 2020. She was an angel on earth referred to daily by her father as "baby angel." She is preceded in death by her Uncle Joseph "Bear" Hicks. She is survived by her mother, Sarah Giddings; her best friend in life and her little brother, Joseph "Joe Joe" Giddings; and her father, Brian Giddings, as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and the countless people she touched everyday. To see full obituary, go to www.hillsboromemorial.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020