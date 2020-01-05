Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Isabella Clark Obituary
CLARK, Isabella also known as Tess Clark passed away at 86 years old on January 2, 2020. She was from Scotland and was raised in England; she spent most of her life in the USA. She is survived by her three daughters, one brother; six grandchildren; 20 great-gra- ndchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members. She had many friends from the Tarpon Springs area. She will be missed greatly. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
