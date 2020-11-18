DELMENDO, Ismael Arellano "Sam" 75, of Largo, has gone home to be with the Almighty God. He passed October 29, 2020, with his children at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna; his parents; and four of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Mae; children, Jennylene and Mark; five siblings; six grandchildren. Sam worked so hard, he retired twice. He served with the USCG for 20 years and 18 years as an LPN. Sam was well known for all his wise life lessons. He played a pivotal role in providing success to his family and their future generations. Sam and his brother, Gerry, were able to support family in the Philippines and bring several family members to the U.S. He provided the Delmendo family with priceless opportunities for which we are forever grateful.



