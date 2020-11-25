MARTINEZ, Ismael "Ish" Was peacefully called home November 21, 2020, at age 96, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of LifePath Hospice. Ish was born September 9, 1924 in Camuy, Puerto Rico. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He then attended Washington University in St. Louis and there is where he met the "love of his life." They were wed in 1951 in Tampa, Florida where he then made his home. Ish continued his education in Tampa and received his Biology degree from the University of Tampa in 1961. He then began his career as an educator At H. B. Plant High school. He was department head of Science and taught Human Anatomy and Physiology. He was well known by his students and faculty for his incredible passion and sense of humor. While teaching at Plant High he furthered his education by earning his Masters Degree in Education from USF. After a long, prestigious career in education he finally retired. He then began his new job as "Abuelo." Giving, caring and compassionate, he found the most joy in his faith and family. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Onelia "Nellie;" son, Kenneth (Dawn); daughter Yvette (Morris); and grandchildren, Jessika and Alexis Martinez and Nicolas, Danielle and Courtney Lopez. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor and take place at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Ave., November 28, 2020, 12-2 pm. Interment to follow at Centro Asturiano Cemetery. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



