1/1
Ismael MARTINEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ismael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTINEZ, Ismael "Ish" Was peacefully called home November 21, 2020, at age 96, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of LifePath Hospice. Ish was born September 9, 1924 in Camuy, Puerto Rico. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He then attended Washington University in St. Louis and there is where he met the "love of his life." They were wed in 1951 in Tampa, Florida where he then made his home. Ish continued his education in Tampa and received his Biology degree from the University of Tampa in 1961. He then began his career as an educator At H. B. Plant High school. He was department head of Science and taught Human Anatomy and Physiology. He was well known by his students and faculty for his incredible passion and sense of humor. While teaching at Plant High he furthered his education by earning his Masters Degree in Education from USF. After a long, prestigious career in education he finally retired. He then began his new job as "Abuelo." Giving, caring and compassionate, he found the most joy in his faith and family. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Onelia "Nellie;" son, Kenneth (Dawn); daughter Yvette (Morris); and grandchildren, Jessika and Alexis Martinez and Nicolas, Danielle and Courtney Lopez. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor and take place at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Ave., November 28, 2020, 12-2 pm. Interment to follow at Centro Asturiano Cemetery. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved