Isolde Creel
1925 - 2020
CREEL , Isolde B. Isolde Brigitte Gortsch Creel was the only child born to Margarete and Reinhold Gortsch March 13, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. They called her Putti meaning cute little cherub. Our beloved mom went home to be with her parents and her devoted husband, Elnomac Creel, July, 17, 2020. Putti was a loving mother to Margaret (Jerry) Large, Evelyn (Fernando) Cerna, Kathy (Dietmar) Vowe, and Nancy (Richard) Carpenter. Her grandchildren called her Boo and thought she was fabulous. Putti's spunky personality helped her survive WWII, and her veterinary college studies. She worked for the Americans as a translator and met Dad who told her she was the prettiest woman in Berlin. Mom became a military wife with Dad's career taking them to posts all over, including Germany. They retired to Temple Terrace. Putti was a 35-year Pink Lady for University Community Hospital as the magazine lady, a member of the Berlin and Friendship Club. We want to thank her friend, Barbara Wishart, for helping us take care of Mom. Mother will be buried with Dad at the National Veteran's Cemetery at Bushnell, FL in a family ceremony. Blount and Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
