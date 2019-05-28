DIAZ, Israel H
88, passed away May 25, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Maria Neal (Robert) and Arlene Gillis (Michael); two cherished grandchildren; his loving companion, Aleida Camueiras; and his dear siblings, Aristides Diaz and Maria Herrera. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 12-12:30 pm with funeral services at 12:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa. Burial immediately following at Garden of Memories, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019