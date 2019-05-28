Israel H. Diaz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Israel H. Diaz.
Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Obituary
Send Flowers

DIAZ, Israel H

88, passed away May 25, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Maria Neal (Robert) and Arlene Gillis (Michael); two cherished grandchildren; his loving companion, Aleida Camueiras; and his dear siblings, Aristides Diaz and Maria Herrera. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 12-12:30 pm with funeral services at 12:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa. Burial immediately following at Garden of Memories, Tampa.

www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details