82, of Madeira Beach, Florida, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 due to complications from Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Born in Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland, she came to the United States in 1958 and resided in Tarrytown, New York for 30 years. Ita was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church and was a well respected volunteer in both the church and Transfiguration School. She retired to Florida with her husband of 58 years, the recently deceased John I. Mullany. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Bastien and her partner Ryan Crawley of Raleigh, North Carolina and daughter, Anna M. Dunn and her husband, Jeffrey of Largo, Florida. Ita was the devoted grandmother of Kiernan and Jake Bastien. The family will receive friends at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Seminole, Florida on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 10 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will follow with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date.Condolences may be left at:



