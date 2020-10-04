1/1
Italo Giella
GIELLA, Italo Thomas 88, passed away at Advent North in Zephyrhills, Florida September 28, 2020. Italo was born in Yonkers, NY to parents, Josephine and Thomas Giella. He graduated from Pasco High School, Dade City, in 1952 and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner of The Rainbow Inn Restaurant, Dade City. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Myrtice Adams Giella; his parents; sisters, Mary Grace and Ida; and a brother, Sam. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Edwards; grandchildren, Ally-son Edwards and Baron Edwards; sister, Mary Giella; and beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 pm, burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens. www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
