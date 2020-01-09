BARNHILL, Ivey "Skeeter" of Thonotosassa, FL received her wings Monday, January 6, 2020. Skeeter worked as a receptionist for several major corporations. She was devoted to God, and as a longtime member of Thonotosassa Church of God, she spent many years teaching Sunday School there. Skeeter loved the outdoors, especially bass fishing with her sister Wanda. Most of all, she loved her family and they loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Dunn; grandson, Christopher Devon Dunn; and brother, Buck Barnhill. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Barnhill (Chuck Robb); granddaughter, Daisey Pittman (Chad); great-grandchildren, Marcelo and Philep Pittman; brothers, Donald Barnhill (Pansy) and Tony Barnhill; and sisters, Wanda Bayles (Alec), Shelby Whitfield (Bill), and Elvina Alexander. Graveside services will be held in Ivanhoe, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Skeeter's memory to the Melech Hospice House, Temple Terrace, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020