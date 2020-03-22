GAERTNER, Izabel Peixoto 78, long time resident of Palm Harbor, passed away with serenity and grace March 12, 2020. A native of Brazil, she attended BYU as an exchange student and returned to pursue the American dream as a mom, bookkeeper, bank teller, administrator, and translator. In her retirement she volunteered at Suncoast Hospice, comforting patients and training many other volunteers as a Reiki Master. In her final days she was surrounded by the people she loved and volunteered with at Hospice. She is survived by her two sons, Nelson Jr. (Molly) and Nelton (Tracey); grandchildren, Kiely, Jack, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dila. Memorial gatherings at Suncoast Hospice's North PInellas Care Center and in her neighborhood clubhouse are currently being scheduled for later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Suncoast Hospice (https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020