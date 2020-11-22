CARUSO, J. Stephen "Steve" died Nov. 11, 2020 at age 87. He was born in Tampa, Florida, son of Stephen and Angela (Velazquez) Caruso. After a long career in Rock Island, Illinois, he retired to Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Clara; daughter, Bianca; sons, Paul (Rosemari) and Joseph (Alejandra); grandchildren, Sophie Dwyer, Vincent, Patrick, Lucia, Maximilian, and Josephine Caruso. As per his request, there will be no services. Any memorials should be directed to one's favorite charity. Special thank you to Fairview Hospice.



