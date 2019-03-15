Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Duane LOCKE. View Sign

Duane Locke was born in Vienna, GA on Dec. 29, 1921 to Finis Taylor Locke and Julius Guy Locke. He died on February 17, 2019 at 97. His family moved to Tampa while he was in elementary school and he graduated from Hillsborough High School. He earned a PhD from the Univ. of Florida in 1958 in English and Poetry, then taught at the Univ. of Tampa for 24 years, as Poet in Residence the last 20 years. He was predeceased by his his parents and his wife of 47 years, Frances Combee Locke. He was an accomplished poet, publishing numerous books. He was also known as a philosopher, painter, naturalist, and photographer. In 2005, he was cited in the 60th edition of Who's Who in America. He received the Walt Whitman Poetry Award in 1974 as well as numerous other literature awards. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues. A memorial is planned at a future date. Preparations by the Neptune Society.

