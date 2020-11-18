GARCIA, J. Andres "Tony" 62, was born November 10, 1958 in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico to Salvador and Gabriela Garcia. He moved to the U.S.A. at the age of 18 to work as a farm worker, later as a roofer in Tampa, and worked for the City of St. Petersburg as an Equipment operator for over 25 years. Tony was a hard worker who loved his family and provided for his family back in Mexico. Mr. Garcia transitioned November 13, 2020 with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his mother, Gabriela Garcia; three children, Levika Garcia, Salvador Garcia, and Janica Garcia; eight grandchildren; brothers, Ponciano Garcia (Carolina'), Bruno, Epifanio, and Luis Garcia; sister, Elvira Garcia; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 pm, both services to be held at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store